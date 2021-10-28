Port Aransas boat festival set to begin Friday

Four families will have the opportunity to build a signature boat from start to finish over the course of the event.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — If you're looking to have a fun family day then Port Aransas has you covered.

The Wooden Boat Festival is a thee day long event that pays homage to the success of the Farley brothers who began building boats in Port Aransas.

Four families will have the opportunity to build a signature boat from start to finish over the course of the event. The chosen build for this years event is the Bevin’s Skiff. According to the festivals website this particular boat was made in 1997 at the Alexandria Seaport Foundation.

Over the course of the event contestants will have one experienced builder to oversee their progress. The event will start 9 a.m. and will proceed until 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, with a lunch break at noon.

For more information on how to register click here.

