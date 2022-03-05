Here is everything you need to know if you plan on attending any Buc Days events
There will be street closures, no parking zones and special emergency lanes for the event. Here are some maps to help you find your way around.
The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for the 84th Buc Days Carnival and Rodeo, held from May 5 through May 15. Buc Days includes a rodeo, carnival, parades, concerts, shopping, and many other attractions. In anticipation of the large crowds, the city will be implementing a traffic plan to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.
Due to expected heavy pedestrian and vehicular activity, the City recommends using the park and ride shuttle services and following posted signs and messages that will help guide them to the area. Residents can expect delays as routes leading to the event areas may be limited or altered.
Residents are encouraged to use the Port Avenue exit to access the Stripes Carnival, the Children’s Parade, and other events held at the American Bank Center.
Getting to the Stripes Carnival: May 5 thru May 15
- Via Northbound SH-286 (Crosstown Expressway), motorists are urged to use the new “Staples Street, Bayfront, and Leopard Street” exit to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.
- Via Southbound IH-37, motorists are urged to exit at Port Avenue to access the Buc Days Carnival and events at the American Bank Center.
- Via SB US-181(Harbor Bridge), motorists are urged to use the new SH 286 exit and Port Avenue exit.
Buc Days has made parking available at the Whataburger Field parking lot for $10. They also offer free park and ride services to the American Bank Center and Stripes Carnival.
Parking Restrictions and Traffic Maps:
In conjunction with the Stripes Carnival, the NavyArmy Night Parade, and Buc Children’s Parade, motorists should consider the following parking restrictions and street closures. NO PARKING areas will be enforced on the days and times listed for each event.
The following locations will be designated as NO PARKING ZONES from Saturday, April 30, to May 18:
- Palo Alto Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street (north side of the street)
- Palo Alto Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street (south side of the street)
- Power Street, Water Street to Chaparral Street (north side of the street)
- Shoreline Boulevard, Power Street to Palo Alto Street (north side of the street)
The following locations will be designated as NO PARKING ZONES and will be closed to vehicular traffic from Saturday, April 30, to May 18:
- Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to Dead End (including Barge Dock)
- Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street
- Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street
- Water Street, from Fitzgerald Street to Palo Alto Street (northbound direction only)
- Fitzgerald Street, from Chaparral Street to Water Street) (eastbound direction only)
- Brewster Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street
Buc Days traffic maps
NavyArmy Night Parade: May 7 at 8 p.m.
For the NavyArmy Night Parade, the use of Port Avenue is recommended to access the carnival and parking at Whataburger Field. Access to the parade route and surrounding streets will be limited if arriving after street closures are in place.
Within a block or more on each side of the parade route, all side streets will be designated as NO PARKING ZONES, and enforcement will begin on Saturday, May 7, beginning at noon in conjunction with the NavyArmy Night Parade. Street closures on side streets that intersect with the parade route will be in place by 4:00 p.m. in most locations. The following areas will be closed by 6:00 p.m. unless the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) directs the closure to happen sooner in the interest of public safety for pedestrians:
- IH 37, between Mesquite Street and Water Street
- Chaparral Street, between Hirsch Street and Belden Street
After all street closures are in place, motorists will be redirected onto either Mesquite Street or Water Street. The parade will begin at 8:00 p.m. along Chaparral Street and will proceed to Staples Street.
The parade will take the following route:
- Begin at Chaparral Street and Hirsch Street intersection
- Continue on Chaparral Street to Lomax Street
- Right on Lomax Street to Lower Broadway
- Continue on Lower Broadway to Leopard Street
- Continue on Leopard Street to Staples Street
- Left on Staples Street to Park Avenue
- The Parade breakdown will happen between Park Avenue and Morgan Street
Emergency lanes will be established for emergency use. Standing, sitting, parking, or waiting within the street or intersection of an emergency lane/area will be prohibited during the parade. Parade viewing in any form will also be prohibited within the intersection of an emergency lane and the parade route. CCPD will monitor and control access across all intersections along the parade route that are designated as emergency lanes. The following streets will be designated as Emergency Lanes, and the public should clear the streets and intersections by 7:15 p.m.
- Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to N. Broadway Street
- Belden Street, from Water Street to Mesquite Street
- Lomax Street, from Water Street to Chaparral Street
- Chaparral Street, both sides from IH37 (west) to IH37 (east)
- Mesquite Street, both sides from IH37 (west) to IH37 (east)
- Chaparral Street, Lomax Street to John Sartain Street
- Lomax Street, from Water Street to Lower Broadway
- Lower Broadway, from Lomax Street to Upper Broadway
- Tancahua Street, from Lipan Street to Antelope Street
- Carancahua Street, from Lipan Street to Antelope Street
- Comanche Street, from Tancahua Street to Alameda Street
- Laredo Street, from Carancahua Street to Alameda Street
- Agnes Street, from Tancahua Street to Alameda Street
- Morgan Avenue, from Santa Fe Street to Alameda Street
The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is offering a complimentary, reserved section for individuals with disabilities during the Buc Days Night Parade. The viewing section will be specially marked on Staples Street, at the corner of Leopard and Staples, near the Staples Street Station.
CCRTA Accessible Viewing Section Guide:
- Wristbands are required for all attendees in the Accessible Viewing Section
- On the day of the parade, Staples Street Station will be closed at 3:00 p.m., and all routes will be detoured to Nueces County Courthouse off Lipan Street
- No vehicle entry/exit is allowed into the station while the area is closed
Individuals with Disabilities Can Secure Up to 4 Wristbands by:
- Calling Customer Service at 361-883-2287 and scheduling a pickup OR
- Visiting the CCRTA Customer Service Center (located on the 1st floor of the Staples Street Center, 602 N. Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401)
- The deadline to pick up wristbands is Friday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m.
RELATED: Corpus Christi RTA offers Buc Days Night Parade viewing section for those with disabilities
Paratransit Service to the Staples Street Station is Available to Eligible B-Line Customers
- Trip reservations must be made 1-3 days in advance of the Buc Days Parade.
- Due to traffic congestion and paratransit demand, excessive wait times are to be expected
- Customers are encouraged to consider alternative transportation, if possible
- B-Line will work with paratransit customers to transport them to or from nearby locations while streets are closed
- Pick up will commence the following reopening of the area following the parade’s end
- Pick up trips must be scheduled when the customer books trip reservations
Children's Parade: May 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Shoreline Boulevard, between Palo Alto and Coopers Alley, and Mann Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street, will be designated as NO PARKING ZONE, and enforcement will begin on Saturday, May 14, beginning at 6:00 a.m. in conjunction with the Children’s Parade. The following street closures will be in place by 8:00 a.m.:
- IH 37 (Eastbound), between Water Street and Shoreline Boulevard
- Shoreline Boulevard, between Palo Alto and Coopers Alley
- Mann Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street
Local access will be provided for businesses along South Shoreline Boulevard within the closure. The left lane along South Shoreline Boulevard will be designated as an emergency lane for emergency use. Standing, sitting, parking, or waiting within the street or intersection of an emergency lane will be prohibited during the parade. Viewing of the parade will also be prohibited within the median openings and signalized intersections along the parade route. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. along North Shoreline Boulevard and will proceed to IH 37.
The parade will take the following route:
- Begin at North Shoreline Boulevard at Coopers Alley
- Continue to IH 37
- The Parade breakdown will happen between IH 37 and Palo Alto Street
Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
For more information on Buc Days and a complete schedule of events, please visit www.bucdays.com.
Buc Days Do's and Don'ts:
The Corpus Christi Police Department also released some rules to follow during the event.
- Parade viewing spots on Chaparral St. are first come first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday May 7th. No marking of these spots is allowed.
- Parade viewing spots from Lomax St. to Park Ave. may mark their spots in chalk only. There will be limited spots on Lomax St. to North Upper Broadway as some areas will be closed off for spectator safety. People are not permitted to camp along the route before 5 p.m. May 6th.
- Spectators are not allowed to use spray paint to mark their spots along the parade route, residents should use chalk.
- Dogs must be on a leash.
- Keep an eye on your children and should you lose your child be sure to contact the nearest officers as soon as possible. Instruct your children to find an officer should they get lost so that you can be reunited.
- Citizens can rent portable toilets and place them on City property along the parade route, if the toilets do not block the sidewalk, public right of way, or other’s access to the parade route.
- No “poppers” or other noise makers, silly string, or laser lights are allowed along the parade route.
- Spectators are asked to bag their trash before leaving and remove any large items brought to the parade route (e.g., barbeque pits, chairs, coolers).
- Consumption of alcohol is only allowed Saturday, May 7th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. during the parade, along the parade route.
- Police ask spectators to please drink responsibly so the parade is enjoyable for everyone. Officers will keep an eye out for incidents of public intoxication, including people who are drunk and disorderly.
