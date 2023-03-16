Celebrating Pride Month in Corpus Christi: A list of events

It's a time to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community and recognize their ongoing fight for equality.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and recognize their ongoing fight for equality.

Pride Corpus Christi has a month full of events in June to enjoy. You can find all of the below events on Pride Corpus Christi's website here.

June 3

Youth LGBTQIA+ Prom- 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The Coastal Bend PRIDE Center is a safe space where LGBTQIA+ teens can go to just be themselves, free of judgement.

The center is hosting their 2023 LGBTQIA+ Youth Prom on June 3 to be sure that every teen can enjoy a night of dancing and fun, surrounded by those who support them.

Middle and high school LGBTQIA+ youth and their allies are invited to attend the event. This year’s theme will be “Night Under the Sea,” and attendees are welcomed to wear their best ocean, sea, or water themed costume or outfit.

Tickets are still available for $10 here.

June 4

Open and Affirming Sermon and Potluck- 10:00 a.m.

St. Paul United Church of Christ will host a special open and affirming sermon, “Embracing Love and Unity.”

"We warmly invite all members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies to attend."

Reverend Dana Worsham, a dedicated Pride Corpus Christi board member, will be the speaker. Reverend Worsham will deliver a powerful message of love, acceptance, and the importance of embracing diversity within our spiritual community. This sermon aims to uplift and empower, reminding us all that love knows no bounds, and we are all children of God.

Following the sermon, there will be a joyful potluck to celebrate our shared commitment to inclusivity and acceptance. Bring your favorite dish to share and connect with fellow community members, as we break bread together and strengthen the bonds of our diverse congregation. This is an excellent opportunity to learn from one another, share stories, and create lasting friendships.

Pride Week Kick Off Party- 5 p.m.

The city's oldest and only gay bar in Corpus Christi, The Hidden Door, will host a kick off party on June 4 at 5 p.m. The show will feature Desiree Brooks.

June 5

Movie Night at Alamo Drafthouse- 7 p.m.

Join Pride Corpus Christi for an unforgettable evening of glitz, glamor, and fabulous fun at their Pride Movie Night featuring the iconic film, Kinky Boots, on Monday, June 5th, 7 PM at the Alamo Drafthouse. You can buy tickets here.

June 6

Comedy Night at Mesquite St. Southside- 7 p.m.

Get ready for a night filled with laughter and pride! Join Pride Corpus Christi on June 6th at 7 p.m. for the Pride Corpus Christi Comedy Night, taking place at the Mesquite St. Southside location. For just $25 a person, you’ll experience an unforgettable evening of hilarious stand-up comedy.

The night kicks off with the fabulous Eric Williams, a Los Angeles-based comedian and host of the popular “That’s a Gay Ass Podcast.” But the laughs don’t stop there! We are thrilled to present our headliner, the legendary Poppy Champlin, who will be inducted into the Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Fame on May 20.

June 7

Out Professionals Mixer at BUS - 5:30 p.m.

Meet LGBTQ+ business leaders at the Out Professionals meetup at BUS! This will be a great opportunity to network with the community during Pride Month. We hope to see you at BUS on June 7 starting at 5:30pm!

Out Professionals is dedicated to LGBTQIA+ and ally business professionals ages 18 and up looking to connect and network within the Coastal Bend in a safe, non-judgmental, and supportive space. The group hosts monthly mixers for established and aspiring LGBTQIA+ professionals, business owners, and representatives of supportive businesses.

June 8

Poetry Night and Artful Exhibition - 6 p.m.

Immerse yourself in an evening of lyrical eloquence and visual creativity at Pride Corpus Christi's Poetry Night. This special event features readings from the captivating Switchgrass Review and offers a platform for local artists to display their work.

But there’s more to the evening than words and art. We will also be hosting a Silent Art Auction, where you can bid on unique pieces lovingly crafted by our talented community members. This is your opportunity to take home a piece of Pride Month, as well as support a worthy cause.

All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the Coastal Bend Pride Center, aiding their mission to nurture and empower our local LGBTQIA+ community. It’s art with a heart, and every bid makes a difference.

Are you an artist wishing to contribute to our cause? We welcome and appreciate donations of art for the auction. Please contact robertk@cbwellness.org to discuss your generous contribution.

June 9

Pride Pub Crawl - 5:30 p.m.

Get ready for a night of revelry and community with the annual Pride Pub Crawl, hosted by the fabulous Gemini B. York. The Mistress of Ceremonies will guide you through an evening of fun, friendship, and pride in the heart of downtown Corpus Christi.

The Goldfish Bar (5:30-7:00 PM)

Start the evening at The Goldfish Bar with a warm welcome and a photo op to remember the occasion. Indulge in our signature drink, the Pride Sangria, as you mingle and soak in the Pride vibes.

Rockit’s Whiskey Bar & Saloon (7:00-8:30 PM)

Next, we’ll head to Rockit’s Whiskey Bar & Saloon. Here, you’ll be able to enjoy our signature Skittles Shot and fill up on $1 pizza slices while celebrating with fellow Pride attendees.

House of Rock (8:30-10:00 PM)

At the House of Rock, get ready to groove with DJ Johnny Hotcakes in the mix. At 9:00 PM, prepare to be dazzled by a special Drag Show featuring our host, Gemini B. York, and her friends. Don’t forget to take advantage of the Buy One, Get One offer on pizza slices!

Cassidy’s Irish Pub (10:00 PM-TBD)

The night isn’t over yet! Cassidy’s Irish Pub is our final stop, where you can enjoy live music from TomCat and some back room shenanigans. Sip on our Out & Proud Cocktail served in a commemorative cup, available while supplies last.

This pub crawl promises to be an unforgettable part of Pride Corpus Christi, showcasing the city’s vibrant nightlife and bringing our community together.

June 10

Coastal Bend Pride Center’s First Annual Rainbow Run/Walk 5K at Cole Park - 8 a.m.

Support the Coastal Bend Pride Center by participating in the first ever Rainbow Run/Walk 5K! This event will take place at Cole Park near downtown Corpus Christi on June 10, 2023. Registration and check-in opens at 7:00am. The race begins at 8:00am! Tickets are $15 for just entry into the race, and $30 for entry into the race and a Rainbow Run/Walk T-shirt! There will be guides posted along the route to help you find your way.

Wear your flashiest Rainbow attire for the run! We want to celebrate Pride Month by showing our rainbow colors as we run! All proceeds for this event will directly fund the Coastal Bend Pride Center.

3rd Annual Pet Paw-rade at St. Paul United Church of Christ - 10 a.m.

This family-friendly event celebrates LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in our community and is a fantastic way to show your love for our furry friends while supporting a worthy cause.

Here’s what to expect at the event:

Pet Costume Contest: Dress up your pets in their most fabulous outfits and compete for pawsome prizes! Categories will include “Best Dressed,” “Most Creative,” and “Pride Spirit.” Bouncy House: Kids will have a blast jumping and playing in our inflatable bouncy house. Refreshments: Enjoy complimentary hotdogs and drinks for the pet owners while your furry friends quench their thirst at our pet-friendly water stations and enjoy free milk bones. Pet Parade: Show off your pets as we take a joyful march to two nearby assisted living communities, spreading cheer and love to the residents. SPCA Pet Adoption Drive: Give a loving forever home to pets in need by participating in the SPCA’s adoption drive. Who knows? You might just find your new best friend!

June 21

Hooks Pride Night at Whataburger Field - 6 p.m.

This special event will bring together baseball fans and the LGBTQIA+ community to cheer on the Hooks and promote unity, love, and acceptance in our city.

A special guest will take center stage to throw the opening pitch, kicking off the game with style and flair. You can buy tickets here.

June 30 - July 2

A special Pride Corpus Christi production of the poignant and Tony Award-winning musical, Fun Home, will show at Harbor Playhouse from June 30th to July 2nd. Directed by Bethany Goldson and featuring talented members of the community, this unforgettable show is the perfect way to celebrate Pride Month.

Based on the graphic memoir by lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel, Fun Home takes the audience on a powerful journey of self-discovery, identity, and family. The story follows Alison at three different stages of her life, from childhood to her college years, and finally as an adult reflecting on her past. As Alison uncovers the truth about her father’s hidden life and comes to terms with her own sexuality, she learns to embrace her identity and the complexity of family dynamics.