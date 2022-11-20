'Reindeer Run 5k' dashes, dances, prances for children in need

HOT Z95 Program Director Gino Flores joined us live to give us the rundown for the 11th Annual "Reindeer Run 5k" at Brewster Street Ice House on Dec. 10. The 5k run, as well as the kids' 1k run, will benefit Bikes for Kids , a charity that provides bicycles for children in need.

"We're proud to be part of this local community here in Corpus Christi and give back to the actual people here in South Texas," Flores said of HOT Z95's part in the charity run. "Everything we do throughout the year is all geared towards one purpose, and that is this giveaway at the end of the year."