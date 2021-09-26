Robstown kicks off a rockin weekend with festive farm fun

According to co-owner, Kourtni Klepac, Rockin' K Farms, is family owned and operated, and offers different attractions.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The farmland was rocking this weekend at the Rockin’ K Farms in Robstown, as they celebrated their opening weekend with a high turnout.



Pumpkins, tractors, and kettle corn are a few things that come to mind when gearing up for fall festivities.

According to co-owner, Kourtni Klepac, Rockin' K Farms, is family owned and operated, and offers different attractions.

"We have photo opportunities,” Klepac said. “We have our popular corn maze which a lot of people come out here just for that."

Klepac said it takes an entire year to prepare the grounds for their operating season which lasts about six weeks.

"We are so thankful to have people come out and support us and they come year after year,” Klepac said.

Additionally Klepac said, this is their 8th season and although they weren’t closed last year due to COVID-19, they’re still offering a safe and family friendly attraction for Coastal Bend residents to enjoy.

Cassidy Hinajosa, an event attendee was happy for the opportunity to simply be outside again.

"It’s been great to just come out and be around people,” Hinajosa said. “But also be outside, so we felt safe and had a lot to do with the kids its just been wonderful."