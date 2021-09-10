'Rock and Ride' music festival donations aide USO of South Texas

Sarah Banta, Executive Director of USO South Texas was excited to have many motorcyclists come out for the event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You may have seen an increase in motorcycles around the Coastal Bend on Saturday.

The Corpus Christi 'Rock and Ride' music festival headed out from the local Harley Davidson shop this morning.

The group made their way around Padre Island and over to Port Aransas before ending up near the Concrete Street Amphitheater for a big rock concert.

Sarah Banta, Executive Director of USO South Texas, was excited to have many motorcyclists come out for the event.

“Motorcycle enthusiasts get to come together; they get to tour this great city with amazing stops. And for me, the most important thing is that all the proceeds benefit the USO South Texas, which goes directly into impacting the lives of our military members," Banta said.

'Rock and Ride' is put on by Classic Rock 104.5FM The Eagle.

The radio station also held a concert featuring a Led Zeppelin tribute band, Led Zeppelin Two.

