HOUSTON - It's official: the "leaked" 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup is the correct lineup, according to RodeoHouston.

A week after the rodeo concert lineup was "leaked," Ticketmaster released the schedule on its website and began selling tickets through a second-party resale marketplace.

RodeoHouston CEO Joel Cowley confirmed during Thursday's official announcement the leak was unplanned and did not come from within the organization.

Twenty-two mega musical acts will perform over 21 days, including rapper Cardi B.

“When we had the potential to get Cardi B, we jumped at that chance,” Cowley said. “And I think the place is going to be rocking that night. She is arguably the biggest thing in music right now.”

The official lineup announcement on Thursday night was supposed to be a reveal party but turned into a lineup confirmation party instead.

“The leak was real and I will tell you it was not intentional and it did not come from within our office. Once it was leaked and we started seeing what people were saying online...we thought we could maintain a little intrigue until tonight and have a little fun with it.”

WATCH: RodeoHouston reveals official 2019 concert lineup

Tickets go on sale Jan. 10. RodeoHouston’s official ticketing partner is AXS.

On Thursday, ahead of the official announcement, Ticketmaster.com released the concert lineup and were selling tickets through second and third parties. However, sales were shut it down once Ticketmaster officials were notified.

Although tickets weren’t supposed to go on sale yet, those who were able to buy them before the site shut sales down likely do have legitimate tickets.

Here's the lineup:

Feb. 25: Kacey Musgraves

Feb 26: Prince Royce

Feb. 27: Brooks and Dunn

Feb. 28: Luke Bryan

March 1: Cardi B

March 2: Turnpike Troubadours

March 3: Panic! at the Disco

March 4: Old Dominion

March 5: Camela Cabello

March 6: Luke Combs

March 7: Tim McGraw

March 8: Zedd

March 9: Kane Brown

March 10 Los Tigres del Norte

March 11: Zac Brown Band

March 12: Kings of Leon

March 13: Santana

March 14: Chris Stapleton

March 15: Cody Johnson Band

March 16: Brad Paisley

March 17: George Strait, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

Photos: 2019 RodeoHouston concert lineup

