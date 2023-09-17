Roy Miller High School "Back to the 90's" Reunion to benefit current grads in need of caps, gowns, scholarship money

Reunion attendees are encouraged to get jiggy in their most excellent 90's-style outfits, or otherwise keep it crunk 'n' classic in cocktail attire.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once a Buc, always a Buc!

Miller High School alumni Claudia Hampton and Margie Fender joined us on Domingo Live to invite all the 90's Miller alumni out there to the "Back to the 90's" Reunion and Fundraiser taking place Oct. 7 from 7-11 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Like the true, purple-hued event it is, the reunion will be jam-packed with activities and attractions: guests can expect door prizes, a silent auction, photo opportunities, a cash bar, food and live music spun by DJ B-Rock.

Reunion attendees are encouraged to get jiggy in their most excellent 90's-style outfits, or otherwise keep it crunk 'n' classic in cocktail attire. Tickets to the reunion are $50 per person and are available at the link here.

The "Back to the 90's" Reunion doesn't stop at good fun and good memories, though.

According to Hampton and Fender, all proceeds of the reunion will go toward a scholarship fund for current Miller High School students, as well as a fund for graduation caps and gowns.

Thus ends the celebration of Miller High School's classes of the 1990's...

...As if!

The Roy Miller High School Alumni Association will also play host at three separate events on Friday, Oct. 6 for all 90's alumni:

4 p.m.: Meet 'N' Greet at the Astor Restaurant (5533 Leopard St.)

5:30 p.m.: Tour of Miller High School Tour begins at school library Most spirited outfits will win gift cards

6:30 p.m.: Miller v. King football game at Buc Stadium Game tickets are available at the link here

