Kensington Palace released images of the design of Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding dress on Sunday.
Award-winning designer Claire Waight Keller came up with the dress after consulting with Markle on what she wanted for the design.
The Kensington Palace Twitter feed called the design a "timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy."
According to a release by Kensington House, Markle chose to work with Waight Keller on the design after meeting with her early this year.
Markle "wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses -- Pringle of Scotland, Chloe and now Givenchy," Kensington House said.
She had expressed the wish to have all 53 Commonwealth nations with her through the ceremony, and this was represented in the five-meter-long veil designed by Waight Keller. Flowers from each of the nations were blended into the veil itself.
"The Commonwealth family of nations – of which Her Majesty The Queen is Head – will be a central part of Prince Harry’s and Ms. Markle’s official work following His Royal Highness’s appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress," Kensington House said.
In addition to the flora of the nations of the Commonwealth, Markle selected two personal favorites -- Wintersweet, which grows on the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage and the California Poppy, which is the official flower of the state of her birth, California.
