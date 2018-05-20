Kensington Palace released images of the design of Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding dress on Sunday.

Award-winning designer Claire Waight Keller came up with the dress after consulting with Markle on what she wanted for the design.

The Kensington Palace Twitter feed called the design a "timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy."

Sketches of The Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalWedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, have been released.



The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, epitomising a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy. pic.twitter.com/A9ZFKVZmUz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2018

According to a release by Kensington House, Markle chose to work with Waight Keller on the design after meeting with her early this year.

Markle "wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses -- Pringle of Scotland, Chloe and now Givenchy," Kensington House said.

► RELATED | Royal Wedding: Full Coverage

► MORE | Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan seal their wedding with a tradition-breaking kiss

She had expressed the wish to have all 53 Commonwealth nations with her through the ceremony, and this was represented in the five-meter-long veil designed by Waight Keller. Flowers from each of the nations were blended into the veil itself.

Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition.



Find out more about the design, the fabric and the veil of the #RoyalWedding dress: https://t.co/flDwgm4LUp pic.twitter.com/0t7MWZ3BpF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2018

"The Commonwealth family of nations – of which Her Majesty The Queen is Head – will be a central part of Prince Harry’s and Ms. Markle’s official work following His Royal Highness’s appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Ms. Markle wanted to express her gratitude for the opportunity to support the work of the Commonwealth by incorporating references to its members into the design of her wedding dress," Kensington House said.

PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave for wedding reception in style The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. 01 / 07 The newly married Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. 01 / 07

In addition to the flora of the nations of the Commonwealth, Markle selected two personal favorites -- Wintersweet, which grows on the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage and the California Poppy, which is the official flower of the state of her birth, California.

► Download the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

A selection of flora distinctive from every member state of the Commonwealth is listed below:

AFRICA:

Botswana - Ear of Sorghum and Cat’s Claw

Cameroon - Red Stinkwood

Gambia - White Variety Orchid

Ghana - Caladium

Kenya - The Tropical Orchid

Lesotho - Spiral Aloe

Malawi - Lotus

Mauritius - Trochetia Boutoniana

Mozambique - Maroon Bell Bean

Namibia - Welwitschia

Nigeria - Yellow Trumpet

Rwanda - Torch Lily

Seychelles - Tropicbird orchid

Sierra Leone - Scadoxus

South Africa - Protea

Swaziland - Fire Heath

Uganda - Desert rose

United Republic of Tanzania - African violet

Zambia - Bougainvillea

ASIA:

Bangladesh - White Water Lily

Brunei Darussalam - Simpor

India - Indian Lotus

Malaysia - Bunga Raya Hibiscus

Pakistan - Jasmine

Singapore - Vanda Miss Joaquim Orchid

Sri Lanka - Blue Water Lily

CARIBBEAN & AMERICAS:

Antigua and Barbuda - Agave

Bahamas - Yellow Elder

Barbados - The Pride of Barbados

Belize - The Black Orchid

Canada - Bunchberry

Dominica - Carib Wood

Grenada - Bougainvillea

Guyana - Victoria Regia Water Lily

Jamaica - Lignum Vitae

Saint Lucia - The rose and the marguerite

St Kitts and Nevis - Poinciana

St Vincent & the Grenadines - Soufriere Tree

Trinidad & Tobago - Chaconia

EUROPE:

Cyprus - Cyclamen Cyprium

Malta - Maltese centaury

UNITED KINGDOM:

England - Rose

Wales - Daffodil

Northern Ireland - Flax flower

Scotland - Thistle

PACIFIC:

Australia - Golden wattles

Fiji - Tagimaucia

Kiribati - Bidens Kiribatiensis

Nauru - Calophyllum

New Zealand - Kowhai

Papua - Sepik Blue Orchid

Samoa - Teuila

Solomon Islands - Hibiscus

Tonga - Heilala

Tuvalu - Plumeria

Vanuatu - Anthurium

PHOTOS: Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images) 01 / 38 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images) 01 / 38

© 2018 WXIA