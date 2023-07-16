Git along, lil' ducky! Rubber Duck Round-Up ducky adoptions to benefit South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind

At the Rubber Duck Round-Up, rubber duckies do more than make bath time lots of fun – they help provide job opportunities for blind and low-vision South Texans.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most coastal towns have lighthouses to guide their people through darkness.

Corpus Christi, however, has something better: a group of folks that can't be stopped; and a giant rubber duck.

Alana Manrow of South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind (STLB) joined us on Domingo Live to encourage the Coastal Bend to support our neighbors with vision impairment by participating in this year's Rubber Duck Round-Up on July 22.

The Rubber Duck Round-Up will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Water's Edge Park, where a variety of "quacktivities" will be available for the public to enjoy: duck-themed games for all ages, a live DJ, food trucks, drinks, local vendors, a fire truck and the Round-Up's infamous giant rubber duck.

The top-billing attraction of the Rubber Duck Round-Up, though, is the event's Duck Pond, the rubberiest, duckiest lottery in South Texas.

Each "adoption" of a rubber ducky equals one entry into the Duck Pond, in which all "adopted" duckies will float until the time comes to randomly select four lucky ducks whose "adopters" will win HEB gift cards worth up to $200.

Participants in the Duck Pond lottery are not required to be present to win, and entries into the Duck Pond are unlimited.

You can "adopt" a duck by calling (361) 883-6553, completing this online form or by visiting the Rubber Duck Round-Up.

Each duck costs $5 to adopt and comes with its own adoption certificate. Those interested in purchasing multiple ducks can view the prices of different duck bundles here.

All proceeds from the Rubber Duck Round-Up will go to the STLB and their mission to provide job opportunities for blind and visually impaired people across South Texas.