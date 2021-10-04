San Antonio ranked fourth best city in Texas on taco survey

The survey took into account the amount of taquerias, National Taco Championships awards, high consumer ratings, and taco festivals.

SAN ANTONIO — A new survey that many San Antonians would find hard to believe claims that San Antonio is the fourth best city of tacos, behind three other Texas cities.

The survey is from the app, Lawnstarter, and was conducted ahead of National Taco Day (October 4).

The survey took into account the amount of taquerias, National Taco Championships awards, high consumer ratings, and taco festivals. The survey also considered Google search volumes for “tacos” to gauge local taco love.

San Antonio ranked behind Austin, Round Rock and Dallas to receive fourth place overall. But, San Antonio was ranked number two in taco quality, behind Austin.