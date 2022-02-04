Save a life and get your car washed, all in one spot

GO Car Wash is partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center for a mobile donation drive this Saturday. Donating from 11 to 3 o'clock will get you a free car wash.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Need a touch up on your vehicle? Want to help a person in need? Well GO Car Wash is partnering with the Coastal Bend Blood Center to do both at once!

This Saturday, you can donate blood at the Mobile Center at GO Car Wash on Saratoga Blvd. Doing so will earn you a free car wash.

The event is taking place this Saturday, Apr. 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the GO Car Wash location on 5817 Saratoga Blvd. So come out, get your ride cleaned up, and be a hero to those in need.

