SAN ANTONIO — Roller coaster fans!

If you're looking to ride the fastest wooden roller coaster in Texas, this is your chance to get "looped" in the experience.

Sea World San Antonio is opening the Texas Stringray coaster in Spring 2020, featuring a 100-foot drop with nearly a 3,400-foot track and 55 mph intensity.

“We continue to provide new reasons to visit SeaWorld and offer exciting new adventures for our guests with a blend of thrilling rides, family attractions and incredible animal and educational experiences," said Vice Pres. of General Services Scott Bacon.

The attraction will be located across the new Turtle Reef exhibit between Orca Stadium and the Rio Loco river rapids ride.

Grab your theme-park tickets if you think you can handle the roller coaster!