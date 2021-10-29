x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

SeaWorld announces baby beluga whale's new name

On Tuesday, theme park had asked its visitors to help choose a name for the baby boy.

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld announced the new name of its newest baby beluga whale on Facebook on Friday.

On Tuesday, theme park had asked its visitors to help choose a name for the baby boy. The options were Ryukzak– Russian for backpack (He often rests on his mother Luna's back like a backpack.), Tulok  - of Inuit origin,  "warrior of the stars", and Yuka - of Inuit origin, "bright star".

Once the votes were tallyed, the baby beluga whale was officially named...TULOK! Seaworld says his mother, Luna, has a celestial name, so its only fitting that he does as well.

His mother Luna has a celestial name so it's only fitting that he does too. Thanks for all your comments. With a...

Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Friday, October 29, 2021

Luna gave birth to TULOK back in July, park officials said.

Related Articles

In Other News

Finally Friday: Your weekend event guide for the Coastal Bend