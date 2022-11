Shoppers at the "Crawl" will receive a punch card that, once filled, will allow them to enter a raffle for a gift basket filled with goodies from the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let's face it: most of us turn into shopaholics over the holidays. Why not turn that power into a force for good by supporting local small businesses at the "Shop Small Crawl?"

"Shop Small Crawl" founder Nikki Riojas joined us live to make "small" talk and show how the event shines a light on local small businesses.