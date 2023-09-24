Smiles From Heaven invites community to be heroes for kids with cancer at "Superhero Walk"

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not all heroes wear capes – but they will this Saturday.
Betsy Sanchez, founder of childhood cancer assistance organization Smiles From Heaven, joined us on Domingo Live to share how she hopes the upcoming "Superhero Walk" will help families like hers by raising awareness of childhood cancer.
Sanchez's organization was founded in 2019 after the passing of her 2-year-old daughter Bella, who lived with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. It has since been Sanchez's mission to provide hope to children and families affected by cancer, whether it be in the form of a meal card, funds for out-of-town medical trips or even as simple a joy as a cool temporary tattoo.
The "Superhero Walk" aims to both educate the public and close out Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 30 at Cole Park. The walk is free to the public and will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Walkers are encouraged to wear superhero costumes during the evening's activities. Because what better way to raise awareness of the young heroes that live among us than by becoming one for the night?
Attendees are welcome to contact Ray Sanchez at (956)337-8967 or ray.sanchez@smilesfromheaventx.org for more information about joining in the "Superhero Walk" and other ways to get involved.
