South Texas Football Officials Association in need of officials for upcoming football season

The STFOA claims that the South Texas area may host over 20 games on a given Friday night, but currently only have enough officials to cover 17 of them.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Why be an armchair referee when you can be a real one instead?

The South Texas Football Officials Association (STFOA) joined us on Domingo Live to discuss their dire need for volunteer officials ahead of the new school year.

The STFOA officiates games for 48 schools across South Texas, which means that servicing them all during football season is no small feat.

According to STFOA President Valentin Moreno, their schools may hold over 20 football games on a given Friday night, but currently only have enough officials to cover 17 of them.

"This is South Texas – we cover from Port Lavaca to Beeville, to Refugio, Freer, Bruni, Rivera, Kingsville," said STFOA official Bebe Adamez. "We need recruitment from all different towns because the most difficult part is getting officials to show."

The STFOA hopes to remedy their shortage of volunteers with a recruitment event for all people aged 16 and over on July 31 from 6-8 p.m. at BWB Restaurant. The event will feature free food and drinks for all attendees, as well as a cash bar for those of drinking age.

Attendees can expect to learn what it takes to qualify as a football official, explore the different roles volunteer officials may take within a football game and hear firsthand accounts of the impact officiating has on youth and adults alike.

"There is nobody that loves those students more than a football official," said STFOA official Patrick Carter, "that's why we do it."

Those interested in becoming a member of the STFOA are welcome to attend the event or visit the group's official Facebook page and website.

