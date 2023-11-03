St. Paddy's Festival introduces wristbands for faster, safer payments

The wristbands are similar to ones used at Austin City Limits for contactless payments for food and drinks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual St. Paddy's Festival is back, filling Peoples and Water streets outside Cassidy's Irish Pub.

Thousands of people made their way to Downtown Corpus Christi on Saturday. The festival is hosted by the pub and owner Mike Treiber said the streets filled up fast.

“Probably the biggest crowd we’ve seen this early in many years,” Treiber said.

The festival expanded this year to include Water Street, something Treiber said he wanted for a while. Also new this year, wristbands for contactless payment. It’s something Treiber saw one year at Austin City Limits, now working with the company that makes them to bring them here.

“It’s come to fruition and the cool thing is, I was worried that a lot of people were, there was going to be a learning curve," Treiber said. "But it seems super easy, everybody’s enjoying it and it was very convenient.”

Festivalgoers can get a wristband at multiple stands. They can activate it by using a QR code or an iPad with someone there to assist. After inputting credit card information, a four digit pin is created for security. The wristband can then be used for contactless payments at the festival.

"It’s real simple," said Joseph Mejias, who works at Lemon Shakers lemonade stand. "I mean, people don’t have to take out their cards, I mean, they just go and tap of their wrist and it’s, it’s instant so it’s really good.

Lemon Shakers was one of several food and drink vendors taking contactless payments via the new wristband system. Other festivalgoers like Lauren Harris and Amy Bornemeier said they enjoyed the experience when buying.

“You don’t have to worry about bringing a whole bunch of cash," Harris said. "You can use it either at the food trucks or at the beer tent and even inside Cassidy’s.”

Harris and Bornemeier live on Padre Island and are visiting the festival for the first time.

“It’s super convenient and they make a fun little souvenir,” Bornemeier said.

With at least 20,000 visitors expected, Treiber said the extra space also makes it easier for them to get around. Many also visit his pub for the first time when they come to the festival.

“A lot of people will come to this festival and then we’ll get reoccurring customers because they think it’s really awesome in there,” Treiber said.