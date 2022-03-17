3News First Edition celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Nueces Brewing Company

Green beer, food, and bingo is what the brewing company has planned today! First Edition got a sneak peak of what you can expect!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Green beer, good food, and lots to do this St. Patrick’s Day in the Coastal Bend.

St. Patrick’s Day is officially observed on March 17 each year, which is said to be the date of St. Patrick’s death in the late 5th century.

3News First Edition spent the morning at Nueces Brewing Company with a first look at what they have planned for the day.

The brewing company will begin their festivities at 11:30 a.m. and there will be bingo, green beer, corned beef, and a best dressed contest!

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. and they advise to get there early to grab your spot.

There are a few other spots downtown that you can stop by and partake in St. Patricks Day festivities.

Cassidy's Irish Pub St. Patrick's Day Party

The pub opens at noon and will have green beer, Celtic dancers, live bands, and bagpipers!

Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson St. Paddy's Bike Night

It's time to find your best green shirt and ride out to St. Patrick's Day Bike Night! This event begins at 5:30 p.m.

Free beer with the CC Harley Girls

Live music by Red Tide Band

Fish & Chips by Jack's Beachside Cookshack

Axe Daddy's Throw House on-site

Raffles, games, activities & more!

Executive Surf Club The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl - March 19

On Saturday, March 19, get ready for a bar crawl! You must purchase tickets in advance for this event. You can buy tickets here.

At 4 p.m., check in at the Executive Surf Club and then make your way to several downtown bars where you will find drink specials.

There is not a set path for this bar crawl. The event organizers said this is to be sure everyone can get a drink without having to wait a long time.

There will also be a costume contest for the chance to win $1,000.

For more information on this event, click here.