Student organization hosts dog pageant to raise money for scholarships

Event coordinator Emma Morrow was excited to see the pageant come together for all to enjoy with their furry friends.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and their furry friends got into the Halloween spirit over at the Island University. They kicked off the festivities with a dog Halloween costume pageant.

The pageant was organized by the campus' 'Order of Omega' chapter to raise money for scholarships.

Organizers said it was the perfect way to bring the campus community together. Event coordinator Emma Morrow was excited to see the pageant come together for all to enjoy.

"I think it gets everyone really in the spirit and joins our community here at TAMUCC," Morrow said.

While it was difficult for judges to declare a winner, all in attendance could agree that it was a sight they would never forget.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.