Texas A&M University Kingsville holds annual Agricultural Mechanics Show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students from across the Lone Star State got the chance to show off their mechanical skills at the Texas A&M University - Kingsville's Agricultural Mechanics Show on Tuesday.

The show featured over 80 projects from high school students, proudly displayed up and down University Boulevard. Roughly 220 high schoolers competed in the event, representing 15 different Texas counties.

The projects were split among six competitive divisions: Farm Power & Machinery, Animal Handling Systems, Trailers, Recreation and Wildlife, BBQ Pits and Trailer and Tractor Restoration.

Pedro Cruz, a senior with the Kingsville Future Farmers of America, says that competing is a great way to bring his team together.

"It's hands on, we get to work with my teammates, everyone gets to do something, it's a project we all come together," Cruz said.

"Our idea is better, say we can join all our ideas together say his is better than mine so we can go with that." Cruz explained, "Just working in a different work environment, everything like that."

Projects were evaluated on the entry's workmanship, construction difficulty, the quality of the build, and the student's showmanship ability.

That event took place Tuesday, Apr. 26 on the Texas A&M University - Kingsville campus.

