Je'Sani Smith Foundation holding Surviving the Rip 5K & 10K Run/Walk

Je'Sani had just turned 18 when he was swept away by a rip current. His family has dedicated their time to educating the public on the dangers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Surviving the Rip 5K or 10K Run/Walk is helping bring awareness to beach safety. The event is put together by the Je'Sani Smith Foundation.

The event scheduled for 8 a.m. on April 1, 2023 at the Briscoe King Pavilion to Access Road 4, along the shoreline and back again.

The cost for the run is $45 the day of the event.

After signing up, packet pick-up will take place March 31. To sign up for the run/walk, click here.

The Foundation is named after Je'Sani Smith. Je'Sani had just turned 18 years old and was two months shy of graduating high school when he was swept away by a rip current at one of his hometown beaches.

Je'Sani was a 6'4", 215 lbs, an athlete, and a strong swimmer. This tragic event is proof that anyone can be caught in a rip current no matter how strong they are. His parents, founders of the foundation Kiwana and Terry Denson, have made it their personal mission to make sure that no family has to experience a similar loss and they work tirelessly to do this through beach safety and rip current education.

To help volunteer with beach safety, you can find more information here.

