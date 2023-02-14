SXSW announces more keynote, featured speakers

South by Southwest (SXSW) announced another round of the Keynote and featured speakers that will be at the 37th annual conference from March 10-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest event in the spring season is weeks away from hitting the streets of Downtown Austin, and its bringing some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Some of the Keynote speakers announced include:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: actor, producer and New York Times bestselling author

Jose Andres: humanitarian, culinary innovator, educator and founder of World Central Kitchen

Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris: members of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-nominated rock bank New Order

Margo Price: Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter and producer

Tilda Swinton: Academy Award winner

Jennifer Salke: head of Amazon and MGM Studios

Angie Martoccio: associate managing editor at the Rolling Stone

Eugene Hernandez: director of Sundance Film Festival

“Today's speaker announcement is a fantastic milestone for the 2023 event and spotlights five additional Keynotes and numerous Featured Speakers, including influential icons and up and coming innovators,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer and Co-President. “We are extremely proud to have assembled a diverse, comprehensive conference program for SXSW, and we can’t wait to share it with our community in March.”

In addition to the newly announced Keynote speakers, Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert and Emmy Award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Katie Couric were first announced to speak at the conference. The SXSW will also feature members of the James Webb Space Telescope team after the continued release of astronomical findings.

The SXSW Conference has 25 separate "tracks," or topics, for guests to participate in and listen to speakers in the field. The Keynote speakers will have a variety of sessions within these 25 tracks that guests can attend to hear about specific topics that relate to the speaker, a theme in the conference or otherwise.

Alongside the Keynote speakers will be featured speakers, which includes innovators and influential figures in media. The featured speakers have a variety of sessions that cover topics that attendees can go to and learn about a certain focus or skill. The newly announced featured speakers include:

Mary Barra: chair and CEO of General Motors

Kyle Vogt: CEO, CTO, president and co-founder of Cruise and co-founder of Twitch

Kristen Bell: Actress, philanthropist, entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author and co-founder of Hello Bello

Erica Buxton: CEO of Hello Bello

Dax Shepard: actor, comedian, filmmaker, host of the "Armchair Expert" podcast and co-founder of Hello Bello

Aliah Berman: CDO of TBWA\North America

Tarana Burke: activist, advocate, author and founder of the #MeToo movement

JoeBen Bevirt: founder and CEO of Joby Aviation

Pam Fletcher: CSO at Delta Airlines

Conny Braams: chief digital and commercial officer at Unilever

Jeremi Gorman: president of worldwide advertising at Netflix

Michael Kassan: founder and CEO of MediaLink

Tim Mapes: senior vice president, chief marketing and communications officer at Delta Airlines

Greg Brockman: co-founder and president of OpenAI

Laurie Segall: founder and CEO of Dot Dot Dot Media

Jennifer M. Granholm: U.S. Secretary of Energy

Chloe Targett-Adams: global director of race promotion for Formula 1

The schedule for all the speakers can be found on SXSW's website.