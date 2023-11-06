TABPHE 'cel-liberates' Juneteenth with '10 Days of Jubilee'

The '10 Days of Jubilee' consists of health-centered events held the week leading up to Juneteenth weekend, during which a variety of celebrations will take place.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June 19th means a great many things to different people.

For some, it's just another Monday; but to black Americans, June 19th is the day that their ancestors' humanity was dignified and recognized by the entire country.

June 19th, or Juneteenth, is the day that all enslaved people finally knew they were free.

TABPHE President Simone Sanders joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to learn about, honor and celebrate black liberation during what her organization calls the "10 Days of Jubilee."

"We celebrate the 10 days that it took for General Gordon Granger to arrive in Galveston [with the news of the end of slavery]," said Sanders. "And so what we do is coordinate different events around the city of Corpus Christi educating the public about Juneteenth, as well as other topics that we focus on on different years."

This year, the "10 Days of Jubilee" will consist of health-centered events held the week leading up to Juneteenth weekend, during which a variety of celebrations will take place.

10 Days of Jubilee Schedule

Tuesday, June 13

Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit Free diabetes health screening 3-7 p.m. at Del Mar Heritage Campus' Harwin Center

, Recognition & Management of Anxiety & Depression in the African-American Community A public lecture by LPC-Associate and RPT-trained therapist Mrs. Mirakal McGill 5:30-7 p.m. at the Retama Room in Del Mar Heritage Campus' Harwin Center.



Wednesday, June 14

Diabetes Education Course A health course held by the CC Public Health Department that features free lunch, health screenings, glucose meters and glucose meter strips 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 1702 Horne Road



Thursday, July 15

Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit Free diabetes health screening 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Greenwood



Friday, July 16

10th Annual Black & White Dance and Comedy Show A public formal/semi-formal dance featuring comedian GrossMan 8:30 p.m. at Crystal Reception Hall at 2033 Airline Road, C3 Tickets available online here or by calling the following: (361)510-0123 (361)549-5196 (361)658-7226



Saturday, July 17

Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival An all-day event featuring a 5K Run/Walk, food trucks, fun, wares, a Kids' Zone and performances by local artists(K. Rene, DJ Extraordinaire, J'buggy Lamar Smith, XP) and national acts (Juvenile, Bayou City Brass Band, Top Shelf SA, Kingdom of Christ Community Singers) Music runs from 4-10 p.m. at Water's Edge Park at 602 S. Shoreline Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and umbrellas for shade



Sunday, July 18

Juneteenth Day of Service A spiritual gathering in celebration of Juneteenth 10:30 a.m. at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church

Family Fun Day in the Park Music, food, fun and giveaways in celebration of Juneteenth and Father's Day 5 p.m., Dr. HJ Williams Park

