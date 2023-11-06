TABPHE 'cel-liberates' Juneteenth with '10 Days of Jubilee'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June 19th means a great many things to different people.
For some, it's just another Monday; but to black Americans, June 19th is the day that their ancestors' humanity was dignified and recognized by the entire country.
June 19th, or Juneteenth, is the day that all enslaved people finally knew they were free.
TABPHE President Simone Sanders joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to learn about, honor and celebrate black liberation during what her organization calls the "10 Days of Jubilee."
"We celebrate the 10 days that it took for General Gordon Granger to arrive in Galveston [with the news of the end of slavery]," said Sanders. "And so what we do is coordinate different events around the city of Corpus Christi educating the public about Juneteenth, as well as other topics that we focus on on different years."
This year, the "10 Days of Jubilee" will consist of health-centered events held the week leading up to Juneteenth weekend, during which a variety of celebrations will take place.
Keep reading to see what-all TABPHE has planned!
10 Days of Jubilee Schedule
Tuesday, June 13
- Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit
- Free diabetes health screening
- 3-7 p.m. at Del Mar Heritage Campus' Harwin Center
- , Recognition & Management of Anxiety & Depression in the African-American Community
- A public lecture by LPC-Associate and RPT-trained therapist Mrs. Mirakal McGill
- 5:30-7 p.m. at the Retama Room in Del Mar Heritage Campus' Harwin Center.
Wednesday, June 14
- Diabetes Education Course
- A health course held by the CC Public Health Department that features free lunch, health screenings, glucose meters and glucose meter strips
- 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at 1702 Horne Road
Thursday, July 15
- Healthy South Texas Mobile Medical Unit
- Free diabetes health screening
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on Greenwood
Friday, July 16
- 10th Annual Black & White Dance and Comedy Show
- A public formal/semi-formal dance featuring comedian GrossMan
- 8:30 p.m. at Crystal Reception Hall at 2033 Airline Road, C3
- Tickets available online here or by calling the following:
- (361)510-0123
- (361)549-5196
- (361)658-7226
Saturday, July 17
- Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival
- An all-day event featuring a 5K Run/Walk, food trucks, fun, wares, a Kids' Zone and performances by local artists(K. Rene, DJ Extraordinaire, J'buggy Lamar Smith, XP) and national acts (Juvenile, Bayou City Brass Band, Top Shelf SA, Kingdom of Christ Community Singers)
- Music runs from 4-10 p.m. at Water's Edge Park at 602 S. Shoreline
- Attendees are advised to bring their own chairs and umbrellas for shade
Sunday, July 18
- Juneteenth Day of Service
- A spiritual gathering in celebration of Juneteenth
- 10:30 a.m. at Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church
- Family Fun Day in the Park
- Music, food, fun and giveaways in celebration of Juneteenth and Father's Day
- 5 p.m., Dr. HJ Williams Park
Further details, updates and volunteering opportunities during the "10 Days of Jubilee" can be found at TABPHE's official website and their Facebook page.