TAMU-CC brings the holiday spirit with upcoming Islander Lights and Sounds of the Season events Nov. 18

The 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration will immediately be followed by the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert at the TAMU-CC campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's starting to feel a lot like Christmas – especially over at the Island University.

Islander Lights Committee representative Gabriela Bidwell and Assistant Professor of Music Rachel Messing joined us live to talk about how TAMU-CC is inviting the public to bring in the holidays with the 16th Annual Islander Lights Celebration and the 22nd Annual Sounds of the Season Concert.

Islander Lights is free to attend and will take place at the TAMU-CC campus from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.