Texas Face to Face talks caregiving, destigmatizing aging ahead of Healthy Aging Forum

The May 17 Healthy Aging Forum seeks to destigmatize the process of aging by educating the public about caregiving, healthcare and the science of aging.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scary as it is to think about, we all age.

Even scarier to think about, though, is the fact that our loved ones will age, too.

So how do we curb that fear and learn to care for our loved ones as they venture into an older age?

Texas Face to Face advisory councilmember Sammi Perez joined us live to explain how the nonprofit seeks to address that question and more at their upcoming Healthy Aging Forum.

The Healthy Aging Forum will take place May 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

The forum will feature speeches on the subjects of caregiving, healthcare and the science of aging delivered by Texas Face to Face founder Dr. Nestor H. Praderio, M.D.; Lina Supnet-Zapata, MBA; and Dr. Emilia O’Neill, PhD.

Registered attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about local resources available to older people and caregivers at the Expo Hall, as well as enjoy a free continental breakfast.