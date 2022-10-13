x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Jazz Fest organizers prepare to kick off the three-day annual event

Good food, a variety of vendors and of course - all that jazz. Jazz Fest is back for a second time this year.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers and musicians are dusting off their gear and preparing to head to Heritage Park in preparation of the annual Texas Jazz Fest. The three-day event is a tradition in the Coastal Bend. 

From Friday through Sunday, visitors can walk through Heritage Park in Downtown Corpus Christi and enjoy food, vendors and over 50 bands.

Spanning a total of 27 hours over three days, this year's festival is set to be the longest, largest free-running jazz festival in the world!  

RELATED: 61st Annual Texas Jazz Festival this weekend

Long-time musicians collaborate with new musicians from across the state to help put on a show. Three stages spread out at the event gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy different band-options.

RELATED: Volunteers needed as Jazz Fest approaches next week

For everything you need to know before heading to the event, click here

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews. 


Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out