Texas Jazz Festival Society to host 'Una Noche de Fiesta' fundraiser July 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ¿Te gusta jazz?

Dr. Nick Adame of the Texas Jazz Festival Society joined us on Domingo Live to invite the community to enjoy a night of dining and dancing at the "Una Noche de Fiesta" banquet fundraiser.

"Una Noche de Fiesta" takes place July 15 at the L&F Distributors warehouse in Corpus Christi from 6-10 p.m.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by dancing and live music by local Tejano band Los Arias at 8 p.m. Attendees will also have the chance to enjoy a cash bar and a silent auction throughout the night.

The night's proceeds will go directly to the funding of this year's Texas Jazz Festival, as well as several scholarship outreach programs the society has established with various universities and colleges across South Texas.

While tickets are $60 per person at the door, individuals can purchase tickets for $50 prior to the event by contacting event organizer Kathy Reyes at reyesjazz2000@yahoo.com via email.

Tables are also available for purchase via email at $400 per table. Each table purchase includes six seats, two complimentary beer/wine tickets per seat and a complimentary gift from the Texas Jazz Festival Society.

Further infrmation about "Una Noche de Fiesta," the Texas Jazz Festival Society and this year's Texas Jazz Festival can be found at the Texas Jazz Festival's official website and Facebook page.

