Artist creates sand sculpture to promote upcoming movie 'Dune' at Texas Sandfest

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — It is the largest native-sand sculpture competition in the United States... and it's back in Port Aransas this weekend!
One of the sculptors we caught up with at Texas Sandfest has an extraterrestrial spin on his creation.
Abe Waterman, a Canadian sculptor who has been visiting Port Aransas for ten years, was asked to help produce a sculpture to promote the upcoming remake of the 1984 sci-fi classic 'Dune.'
Sandfest begins Friday and will run through Sunday in Port Aransas. If you want to check out the sculptures in person, tickets are available at texassandfest.org. Each ticket includes three-day access to the event.
