Hungry for culture? Museum of Asian Cultures to host 'Thanksgiving Celebration'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weekend after Thanksgiving is known for feasting on leftover turkey meals and Black Friday deals, but one museum is hoping you'll also be hungry for culture.

Richard Hafemeister of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures joined us live to dish out the details of their upcoming 'Thanksgiving Celebration' on Nov. 25, 26 and 27.

"We have a really rare, unique resource for the people to utilize," Hafemeister said of the museum's significance as one of only six Asian cultures-specific museum in the country. "We try to keep our programs as flexible as possible so we can bring the broadest amount of our resource to the public to interact with."