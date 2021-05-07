Vanilla Ice to perform at SeaWorld July 10, concert free with park admission

Ice Ice baby! 🥶️

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is about to get chillier because Vanilla Ice is set to perform at SeaWorld this weekend.

Vanilla Ice will be performing at the Nautilus Amphitheater Saturday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

Live concerts will be taking place through August 1.

Here are the following the artist and dates:

July 10 – Vanilla Ice

July 11 – Kenny Metcalf as Elton: The Early Years

July 17 – Jesse McCartney

July 18 - 38 Special

July 24 – Matthew West

July 25 – Shelly Lares

July 31 – Air Supply

August 1 – Blue Oyster Cult

SeaWorld said performance dates and times are subject to change without notice.