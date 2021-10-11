Veterans Day events across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is a day to honor those who have served our country.
Several events will be going on across the Coastal Bend to honor our veterans.
- Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs- Ben Garza Gym 10 a.m.
- San Patricio County Courthouse- Sinton, 10 a.m.
- Aransas Pass Memorial Service- Veterans Memorial Park 10 a.m.
- City of Kingsville Parade- Downtown, 5 p.m.
The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi will be playing at several locations across the Bend today as well. They will start at Ben Garza Gym at 10 a.m. Then, they will make their way to USS Lexington, the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown and will end their day at Golden Corral on SPID.
Don't forget to check out the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi's display of American flags along the Bayfront.
