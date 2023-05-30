2nd Annual Veterans' Resource/Career Fair comes to Corpus Christi on June 5

The Veterans' Resource/Career Fair will offer veterans the opportunity to take advantage of various housing, healthcare, food and career resources in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Who better to help a veteran get back on their feet than a fellow veteran?

Resource One-Stop Veterans Advocacy Foundation rep and military veteran Ellen McClure joined us on Domingo Live to spread the word about the upcoming 2nd Annual Veterans' Resource/Career Fair.

The fair is set to feature a wide variety of vendors ready to assist veterans as they navigate the often-tumultuous worlds of healthcare, food security, housing, insurance and even veterans' benefits.

The fair's vendors aren't just there to dole out brochures, though – many of them are also looking to hire veterans as well.

The Resource/Career Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. Entry to the fair is free, and all are welcome to attend.

All prospective vendors and employers seeking to hire veterans at the fair are invited to contact McClure at the following: