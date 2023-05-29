Veterans Yoga Project to take over USS Lexington flight deck June 3

The event will serve as both a memorial service for fallen service people and a yoga practice for those curious about mindful movement – especially veterans.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've heard of floating yoga, goat yoga, even emo yoga – but have you ever considered aircraft carrier flight deck yoga?

Veterans Yoga Project CEO Brianna Renner joined us on Domingo Live to invite the public to the In Memory and Movement: Light-A-Candle event, which will serve as both a memorial service for fallen service people and a yoga practice for those curious about mindfulness – especially veterans.

According to Renner, yoga is not only a great way to relieve stress, it's also a scientifically proven way to support recovery from trauma.

"The practices of yoga are a supplementary and complementary practice to therapies that are already in place," Renner said of yoga's role in trauma recovery. "The breathing practices, the meditation and the mindful movement that we incorporate are a way to guide us and bring us into the present moment."

The Light-A-Candle event will take place June 4 from 1-5 p.m. on the flight deck of the USS Lexington.

All are welcome to attend the Light-A-Candle event, including veterans, military families and community members. No yoga experience is required.

Tickets for the Light-A-Candle event are available online at this link here and will cover registration for the event as well as admission to the USS Lexington Museum.