Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall comes to Kingsville Nov. 10-13

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter how long ago or how far away, we will never forget the ones who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Next weekend, however, you won't need to travel too far in order to honor the lives lost in the Vietnam War.
Kingsville Mayor Sam Fugate joined us live to discuss the significance of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall and when viewers can pay their respects.
"It's quite an emotional event," said Mayor Fugate. "Over 58,000 service people were killed in action in Vietnam, and all their names are on that wall."