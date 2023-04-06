¡Viva! La Música de Mariachi Festival to celebrate local mariachi culture at House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need an excuse to practice your grito, you've got one!
Some of South Texas' favorite mariachis are set to take over Corpus Christi's House of Rock at the very first ¡Viva! La Música de Mariachi Festival on Sunday, June 25.
Mariachi fans of all ages are invited to enjoy over three hours of music, food and more than enough cultura to go around.
The festival boasts an impressive lineup of local mariachis, including Mariachi Nuevo Viajero, Mariachi Nuevo Royal, Mariachi Aguila, Mariachi Mexicanisimo, and Mariachi Celestial – who most recently performed on Domingo Live alongside Tejano artist Michael Salgado.
As the brainchild of local mariachi músicos Eric Valdez and Joe Villarreal, the festival promises to be an authentic celebration of the unique culture that surrounds the Coastal Bend's mariachi music scene.
Doors to the festival open at 2:30 p.m., with music starting at 3 p.m. Festival tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at the link here.
Further updates and information about the festival can be found at the House of Rock's official website and social media.
