¡Viva! La Música de Mariachi Festival to celebrate local mariachi culture at House of Rock

Mariachi fans of all ages are invited to Corpus Christi's House of Rock for a celebration of the Coastal Bend's unique mariachi culture and music.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you need an excuse to practice your grito, you've got one!

Some of South Texas' favorite mariachis are set to take over Corpus Christi's House of Rock at the very first ¡Viva! La Música de Mariachi Festival on Sunday, June 25.

Mariachi fans of all ages are invited to enjoy over three hours of music, food and more than enough cultura to go around.

As the brainchild of local mariachi músicos Eric Valdez and Joe Villarreal, the festival promises to be an authentic celebration of the unique culture that surrounds the Coastal Bend's mariachi music scene.

Doors to the festival open at 2:30 p.m., with music starting at 3 p.m. Festival tickets cost $10 and can be purchased online at the link here.

Further updates and information about the festival can be found at the House of Rock's official website and social media.

