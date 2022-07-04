Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK

The event will take place at the Jones Auditorium on Wednesday, April 20.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Daniel Franzese, who is most known for his role as Damian Leigh in Mean Girls, is making his way to the Coastal Bend!

Texas A&M University-Kingsville is hosting a 'Mean Girls' movie night with Franzese as the special guest.

The event will take place at the Jones Auditorium on Wednesday, April 20. Doors will open to students at 6 p.m. and the general public at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesdays, Javelinas wear pink! 🐗💕 Join us for our Javelina Movie Night on Wednesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. with... Posted by Texas A&M University - Kingsville on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

The event is put on by TAMU-K's Campus Activities Board.

