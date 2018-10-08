CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Kiii-TV is proud to partner with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend for the third annual All Star Ball.

Join us Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, Texas, as you enjoy an All-Star Alumni Banquet with former NFL linebacker and the Dallas Cowboys' all-time leading pass rusher DeMarcus Ware. Only a limited amount of sponsorships and seats are available, and they're going fast!

See below or click here for information on reserving your seat!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII