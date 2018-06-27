The City of Corpus Christi is celebrating Independence Day with two fireworks displays as part of the 2018 Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration!

One fireworks display will launch from the U.S.S. Lexington, and another will be presented by H-E-B, along with week's worth of fun events for you and your family!

Check out the full schedule of events:

Thursday, June 28

7:30-10 p.m.: Bay Jammin' Concert Series at Cole Park: Independent Thieves and The Chanklas

8 p.m.: An Acoustic Night with Josh Abbott at Brewster Street Ice House

​Friday, June 29

Noon-9 p.m.: Food Truck Friday at BUS (Bar Under the Sun)

6:30 a.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

​5:30-6:30 p.m.: Danny Green Meet and Greet at the Outlet's at Corpus Christi Bay

8:30 p.m.: Five Card Draw at Brewster Street Ice House

8:30 p.m.: Bay Jammin' Cinema Series at Cole Park: Despicable Me 3

9 p.m.-2 a.m.: The Oddfellas with Sonny Salinas at Rockit's Whiskey Bar & Saloon

Saturday, June 30

8-9 a.m.: Free Guided Nature Walk at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve and Learning Center

9 a.m.-Noon: Southside Farmers' Market

9 a.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dollar Day at the Art Museum of South Texas

4-5:30 p.m.: Yoga at Rebel Toad Brewing Co.

7 p.m.-Midnight: Pints of Metal at House of Rock ft. Lorelei Brewing Company

9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.: Myndfields and Chili Funk Horns at Rockit's Whiskey Bar & Saloon

Sunday, July 1

9 a.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dollar Day at the Art Museum of South Texas

3-4 p.m.: Yoga at Texas Surf Museum

7-10 p.m.: Fundaze at House of Rock

Monday, July 2

4 p.m.: Open Mic Night at House of Rock

Tuesday, July 3

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dollar Day at the Art Museum of South Texas

6 p.m.: KSAB 99.9 20th Anniversary Party at Brewster Street Ice House FREE Event with Michael Salgado, Elida, KINGS1, Siggno, Sólido, Sunny Sauceda and Sarah Monique

7 p.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

8 p.m.: Dive-In Movie at Hurricane Alley Waterpark: Lion King

Wednesday, July 4

7-10 a.m.: Four for the 4th Run at Solomon P. Ortiz Center

9 a.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Dollar Day at the Art Museum of South Texas

10 a.m.: Independence Day Patriotic Ceremony hosted by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs

11 a.m.: Water Dog Floating Yoga at Cooper's Alley L-Head

3 p.m.: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Family Fun and Music Zone presented by CITGO featuring music by Chicas Rock, games, food and fun at The Water's Edge park!

3 p.m.: Independence Day Regatta at Lawrence Street T-heads Race 1

4:30-6 p.m.: Ocean Love: Kids Yoga and Craft Series

4:30 p.m.: Independence Day Regatta at Lawrence Street T-heads Race 2

5-8 p.m.: Downtown Farmers' Market at the Art Center of Corpus Christi

6 p.m.: Independence Day Regatta at Law Street T-heads Race 3

6-10 p.m.: RetroVibe at Pier 99

6 p.m.: Fajitaville: Dinner and Fireworks Party. Email Lwilkinson@fajitaville.com for reservations

6 p.m.: Red, White and KABOOM at The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

6 p.m.: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Parade presented by Flint Hills Resources

7-10 p.m.: Red, White and BOOM on the USS Lexington

7:05-10 p.m.: Corpus Christi Hooks vs. Arkansas Naturals at Whataburger Field

9 p.m.: Harbor Bridge Light Show (Choreographed to music 92.7FM, 95.5FM and 1440AM)

9:30-10:30 p.m.: Mayor's Big Bang Celebration Fireworks presented by HEB

