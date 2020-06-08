“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” scheduled to resume Saturday, August 8

The Fitness Lane is available every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., until August 29, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials announced, “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” is back and safer than ever beginning this Saturday, August 8, 2020.

"Facial coverings will now be required for ages 10 and older. Temperature checks at sign-in and facial coverings are now required to participate in classes. For the Kids Zone, ages 12 and under, face coverings are strongly recommended," stated city officials.

The health and wellness program called “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” is also offering fitness activities for all ages and skill levels.

"The community is invited to take advantage of the FITNESS LANE, join Wellness Sessions, and play in the Kids Zone. The Kids Zone includes an obstacle course, noodle hockey, and scoop ball. H-E-B is a community partner providing fruit and water for all participants," added city officials.

Organizers say the Fitness Lane is open for people to get moving in a safe, vehicle-free environment, and no registration is required.

The Fitness Lane is available every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., until August 29, 2020. The fitness lane will help to reduce the overcrowding of sidewalks and enable social distancing of at least six feet while exercising, according to city officials.

Organizers also say the expanded fitness lane that has been created along Ocean Drive to Shoreline Boulevard will temporarily close to northbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. for residents to bike, run, jog and walk along the bayfront from Cole Park to the Art Center of Corpus Christi.

Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Park and Recreation Department have joined forces, and the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages 8 and older, of all abilities, on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. until August 29, 2020, at The Water’s Edge Park, located at 402 S. Shoreline Blvd.

"Check-In, Fitness Moves session and the Children’s Activity Area will be held at McCaughan Park. Zumba and Yoga will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. Participants are also eligible to receive give-away rewards. The Kids Zone, for ages 8-12, begins at 9 a.m.," said organizers.

The 40- to 60-minute sessions:

Walk to Run (7 – 7:40 am) *: Learn how to increase your endurance through proper running and walking techniques.

Fitness Moves (8 – 8:40 am) *: Learn techniques for bodyweight training, conditioning, and circuit training.

Walk the Bayfront (9 – 10 am) *: 2-mile walk led by the instructor along the fitness lane.

Yoga (9 – 9:40 am) *: Learn how to improve physical and mental strength through a series of poses.

Zumba (10 – 10:40 am) *: Aerobic fitness infused with Latin American dance moves.

Kids Zone (9 – 11 am): Obstacle course, noodle hockey, scoop ball. No registration required.

Make sure to register through the online registration link www.cctexas.com/safefunfit because class participation is limited.

Measures will also be taken for appropriate physical distancing for the safety of participants. In addition, participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

“Everyone in our community is strongly encouraged to use all preventative measures and that includes exercising. Exercise may help protect against COVID-19 complications. Our goal is to have a community of healthy residents who will reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of our natural environment for their outdoor fitness,” said Peter Zanoni, City Manager.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460, in advance.