Men's suits needed for differently-abled formal dance party: How you can become the Wings of Texas' fairy godparent

This year's "Captain's Ball" promises plenty of fun and treats for differently-abled people of all ages, but has a great need for donations of men's formalwear.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If the story of Cinderella has taught us anything, it's that everyone deserves a chance to be the belle (or beau!) of the ball.

Our differently-abled community members are no exception.

One local nonprofit is dedicated to helping differently-abled people compete in adaptive sports throughout the year. However, for one night this week, they will become fairy godmothers for the differently-abled community.

And as it turns out, they already have the wings to play the part.

Wings of Texas Executive Director Thomas Cronnon and dance planning committee chair Maria Gallardo joined us on Domingo Live to share how everyone can get involved with their "Captain's Ball," as well as with their organization as a whole.

The "Captain's Ball" is a formalwear dance party for differently-abled individuals of all ages. While the dance itself is already at capacity, interested individuals can still register for a spot on the event's waitlist at this link here.

Each registrant will also have the opportunity for the full fairytale treatment at Cinderella's Closet by picking out their own formalwear for the ball.

This is where some community magic comes into play.

Although there are plenty of women's gowns at the formalwear donation center, Cinderella's Closet is in need of men's suits and tuxedos – especially with the "Captain's Ball" coming up.

You can donate your gently-used formalwear and accessories to Cinderella's Closet by emailing Wings of Texas at Tcronnon@mtt-wingsoftexas.org.

Becoming a fairy godmother for the "Captain's Ball" isn't the only way to earn your wings – you can also register to become a volunteer "Angel" for Wings of Texas by visiting this link.

Stay updated on the Wings of Texas' "Captain's Ball," current needs and activities by following their official Facebook page.

