Local women to be honored at Unstoppable Women's Day Luncheon Mar. 8

The inaugural Unstoppable Women's Day Luncheon will honor local women that have made a positive impact on the Coastal Bend community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Girls run the world – that is a fact immortalized by Queen Beyoncé herself.

But you don't need to look too far to see proof of the fact, thanks to the upcoming Unstoppable Women's Day Luncheon.

Ashley Thomas of the Junior League of Corpus Christi joined us live to explain how the luncheon will celebrate and empower women across the Coastal Bend.

"We're really hoping that this luncheon will be a time for the women in the room to reflect upon all the incredible things that they have accomplished in their own lives," Thomas said. "We really hope that that lights a fire in the women here in the Coastal Bend, and just inspires them to continue giving back, or to start giving back."

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Mar. 8 at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center. Along with a meal and live entertainment, the luncheon will also feature entrepreneur Pat Smith as a keynote speaker and an award ceremony that will showcase the event's very first Women of Honor.