Yippee ki-YMCA! 3rd Annual YMCA Texas Independence Day Gala to support local youth program

This Texas Independence Day, the YMCA of the Coastal Bend wants you to get yourself clean, have a good meal and do whatever you feel to support its youth program!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's fun to stay at the... you know the rest.

But did you know that the YMCA has a mission that stretches beyond getting even the most uncoordinated of viejitos to boogie down at the quince?

According to its website, the YMCA of the Coastal Bend centers itself around "nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering social responsibility."

If that isn't music to your ears, then maybe you ought to listen to the song again.

Fortunately, YMCA Interim CEO Gwen Ruppert has a more engaging alternative: pack up your Texas pride and have fun for a good cause!

Ruppert joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to help support the YMCA's local youth enrichment program by attending the 3rd Annual YMCA Texas Independence Day Gala on Apr. 6.

"We really rely on our community to help, and I know that everyone will be proud to come out and support the good things that we're doing at the YMCA," said Ruppert.

Along with live music and a barbecue dinner, guests can also expect a raffle to win a three-night stay in the Texas Hill Country. In the weeks leading up to the event, the YMCA will sell special rubber ducks to the public for $25 each that will count as one entry in the raffle.