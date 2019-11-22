CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, November 23, 2019, Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) will welcome the community out to Run the Runway. Participants will get to experience CCIA in a unique way.

The 5K is a competitive, chipped run for both experienced and not so experienced runners and walkers. Prior to the start of the 5K, the Patriot Guard Riders will “ride” the runway beginning at 7:35 a.m.

Immediately following the ride, kids will be lined up for a quick 1K. The 5K will begin promptly at 8 a.m.

All money raised through registration and sponsorship will benefit USO South Texas. The USO is an organization dedicated to helping the men and women who are currently serving our nation.

From free lunches on base to family events and entertainment – the USO is the force behind the forces.

reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-774-7871.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: