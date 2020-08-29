Fall 2020: Adult Softball Leagues and a Pickleball Program slated to begin in September

Pickleball begins on September 8 and the Adult Softball Leagues run September 28 through the week of November 21, 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department will offer its Pickleball program for men and women ages 18 and up this fall as well as four Adult Softball Leagues.

According to organizers, "Pickleball is an easy game to learn and play at any age. This indoor sport will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.–11 a.m., beginning on September 8, 2020, at the Corpus Christi Gym, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway. Pickleball is a fun way to get active!"

Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis.

"The game is played using paddles volleying a plastic ball with holes, like a whiffle ball but slightly smaller, on a badminton-sized court with a modified tennis net. Games can be set up for singles or doubles," added organizers.

REGISTER ONLINE now through September 7 at:

https://register.ccparkandrec.com/ for only $30 per month per person. The daily drop-in option is not offered. For more information, call (361) 826-3588 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).

The Fall 2020 Adult Softball League will run from September 28 through the week of November 21, 2020.

All games for this eight-game season will be played at the Greenwood Softball Complex, located at 4501 Greenwood Drive.

The league offers four divisions with the following schedule:

Co-Ed Division games for men and women will be held on Mondays.

Church Division games for local church teams will be held on Mondays.

Men’s Division games will be held on Thursdays.

Industrial Division games for men will be held on Thursdays.

REGISTER online now through September 13, 2020, at:

LATE ONLINE REGISTRATION will be offered September 14–20, 2020, for $500/team late fee. For more information, call (361) 826-3588 or visit www.ccparkandrec.com (SPORTS).

New health and safety procedures have been implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face masks are required in the gym, except while playing the game on the court. Players will have their temperatures taken at the door prior to sign-in. Bring your own equipment. Hand sanitizer will be available. No spectators will be allowed. Visit Play It Safe Covid-19 Updates for additional restrictions and safety guidelines that apply.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.