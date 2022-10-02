'Fall in Love with Your Museum' this Saturday

If you're looking for a family friendly event, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History has you covered with this Valentine's themed extravaganza.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for a family fun event for this weekend? The CC Museum of Science and History has you covered.

This Saturday they're hosting their 'Fall in Love with Your Museum' event! You and your family can experience science shows, Museum Live! , and other fun activities themed for the season of love.

The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Ticket prices start at $12, but members get in free!

As for what all is going on, here's a quick list:

Love Bug Presentation

DIY Love Potions

Love at First Flight

Sweet Tooth Shop

Science Shows

And a Scavenger Hunt

You can head over the the museum website to learn more.

