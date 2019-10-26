CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a complete guide for your family and friends to have a fun-filled weekend in the Coastal Bend area. So many celebrations are going on this weekend, and the weather is gorgeous to boot!

Heatwave Halloween Auto Fest 2019 at the American Bank Center. Starts at 12 p.m.

Halloween Bash 2019 Nueces Brewing Company starts at 12 p.m.

Glitter Sugar Skull Pumpkins at Hablamos. Starts at 1 p.m.

A Halloween Pirate Treasure Chest Scavenger Hunt at An Elegant Event CC. Starts at 2:30 p.m.

St. Cyril in Methodius Catholic Church Elementary Halloween Carnival starts at 3 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library Pumpkin Party starts at 3 p.m.

Fall Festival/ Trunk and Treat hosted by Just for Trixx at Brighton Park Baptist Church. Starts at 3 p.m.

Pumpkin Painting Party at Goo Goo Boujee Children's Boutique. Starts at 3 p.m.

Bark in the Park at Corpus Christi Waters Edge Park starts at 4 p.m.

Sunday, October 27

Halloween Pop-up Shop at 8te. Starts at 10 a.m.

Halloween ComicFest 2019 at Comics Plus. Starts at 10 a.m.

Saint Joseph’s Fall Festival starts at 11 a.m.

Bark Park Howl-O-Ween at Waves Resort. Starts at 12 p.m. Halloween Contest for both humans and furry friends!

Corpus Christi to Central Haunted House Trick-or-Treat Paranormal Fear Haunted House tstarts at 3 p.m.

Aqua-Tots Fifth Annual Fall Festival starts at 4 p.m.

Dia de los Muertos Family Fun Day at Waves Resort CC. Starts at 4 p.m.

The Haunted Museum starts at 5 p.m.

Halloween Festival Parkway Presbyterian Church starts at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat Solid Rock Church at Yorktown location. Starts at 6 p.m.

The Realm of Evil Haunted House at Kids Ultimate Party Zone. Starts at 6 p.m.

Pennywise Trivia Night with Kailey! Painting With a Twist starts at 7 p.m.

Many of the events are free, but others do require purchasing tickets for food, drinks, activities, and rides. As always, be sure to check with every organization before planning a family outing, because dates and times are subject to change.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: