Father's Day Weekend Fun | South Texas Botanical Gardens

This weekend is Father’s Day and to celebrate, the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is offering free admission for all dads. On Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21, all dads can explore the trails, wetlands, boardwalk, gardens, and exhibits at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center for free.

Organizers say for free admission, all your father has to do is say, "It’s Father’s Day!" All other non-members must pay general admission, according to officials.



Officials say the South Texas Botanical Gardens will also be offering a 20% discount on a lifetime membership for that special dad in your life.



The offer only good for this weekend features discounts, free Saturday classes, and free admission to 330 botanical gardens across the United States.



“The botanical gardens are open May 1 following all CDC and state health protocols of an outdoor museum, including required social distancing, hand sanitizing, limited capacity indoors, plus wearing a face mask indoors. All exhibits are open to guests except for the children’s play area, pending Governor’s approval," stated officials.