CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3rd Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Christmas Village in the Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi was held Saturday, November 30.

Starting at 12 p.m. all the way to 12 a.m, gourmet food trucks from all over Texas gathered on location to serve all the tasty food favorites.

Many festival-goers filled their ears with Christmas music, and stomach's with great food. Santa's Elves Play Zone included arts and crafts, tattoo art, and a petting zoo with miniature horses.

Parents were able to take your child’s photograph with Santa Claus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This pre-Christmas event offered a unique shopping experience with many vendors to get everyone's Christmas shopping going.

There was also a food truck decorating contest for families to see the lighted up and decked out food trucks.

Admission was free, and this was a pet and kid-friendly event that the whole community enjoyed on this beautiful day.

