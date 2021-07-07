Corpus Christi film screening canceled due to Delta variant

The screening which was scheduled to take place on September 5 will be postponed until a new date has been decided.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The screening which was scheduled to take place on September 5 will be postponed until a new date has been decided.

However due to the Coronavirus pandemic the CC7D made an announcement to reschedule the event on a later date.

The Corpus Christi 7 Day Screening and Award Ceremony is a creative film making event that takes place annually in the Coastal Bend area.

The organization put out a statement on their website addressing concerns about hosting the screening due to the Delta variant.

“We simply need some time to figure out a way to execute the logistics of the CC7D Screening and Awards Ceremony in a way that honors our film community and also protects the community at large,” said the CC7D Steer Comm.

However the screening is not the only event this year that has had to postpone, or cancel their venues due to the pandemic.